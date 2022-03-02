Analyzing Regional Management (NYSE:RM) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Affirm and Regional Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 Regional Management 0 2 0 0 2.00

Affirm currently has a consensus price target of $98.71, suggesting a potential upside of 133.04%. Regional Management has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.24%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than Regional Management.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affirm and Regional Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 13.84 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -13.07 Regional Management $428.35 million 1.16 $88.69 million $8.33 6.02

Regional Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regional Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Regional Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Regional Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and Regional Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26% Regional Management 20.70% 31.67% 7.38%

Summary

Regional Management beats Affirm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Regional Management (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

