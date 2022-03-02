Analyzing ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ServiceSource International and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 1 4 9 0 2.57

Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $132.55, indicating a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than ServiceSource International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceSource International and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -7.52% -5.18% -2.53% Akamai Technologies 18.83% 17.37% 9.72%

Risk & Volatility

ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServiceSource International and Akamai Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $195.70 million 0.69 -$18.54 million ($0.14) -9.79 Akamai Technologies $3.46 billion 5.11 $651.64 million $3.93 27.69

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceSource International. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats ServiceSource International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A. Smerklo in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

