Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.54

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADRZY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.