Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,533. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Annexon by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 789,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 3,124.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 343,768 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 130,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Annexon by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

