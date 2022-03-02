Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

AM stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

