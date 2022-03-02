Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.19

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 11123005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

