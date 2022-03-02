Anyswap (ANY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44.20 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.47 or 0.00039756 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $325.56 million and $44.20 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.09 or 0.06717294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,947.18 or 1.00032747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.