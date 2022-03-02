APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. APi Group has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in APi Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in APi Group by 413.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in APi Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in APi Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in APi Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter.

APG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

