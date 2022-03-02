APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. APi Group has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.84.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in APi Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in APi Group by 413.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in APi Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in APi Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in APi Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter.
APi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
