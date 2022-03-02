Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 271,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,217,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 35,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 111,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 61,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 68,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.98. 5,070,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,463,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.44. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

