ARC Group (OTCMKTS:ARCK) Trading Down 5.5%

ARC Group Inc (OTCMKTS:ARCK – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 5,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 42,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,275,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,493,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,653,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ARC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ARC Group, Inc, together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. As of August 21, 2018, the company operated 15 restaurants in Florida and 5 restaurants in Georgia under the brand name of Dick's Wings & Grill, as well as 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida.

