argenx (ARGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of ($4.88) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $294.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.62. argenx has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $356.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,933,000 after acquiring an additional 58,338 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in argenx by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in argenx by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in argenx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

