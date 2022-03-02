ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKQ. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,795,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

