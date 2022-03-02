Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

Arlo Technologies stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 253,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

