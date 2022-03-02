Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

AWI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shares of AWI opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.66. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.37 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

