ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 17,500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $326,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,043,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,146.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 54,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,119,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.