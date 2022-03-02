ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,472,000 after acquiring an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968,018 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after acquiring an additional 537,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,310,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

