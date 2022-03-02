ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys 70,860 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,860 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vertex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,372.00 and a beta of 0.82. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $33.57.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

