ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 21,951 Shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,893,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Talis Biomedical worth $36,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 21.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 424,965 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

TLIS opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97. Talis Biomedical Co. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $18.16.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

