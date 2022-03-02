ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,770,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

DNA opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.