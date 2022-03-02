ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,778,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,783,638 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $46,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWI opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

