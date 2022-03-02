ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 154,134 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,134 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $27,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In related news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $585,755.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,319 in the last three months.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

