Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

AJG opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $119.92 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

