Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Get Arvinas alerts:

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after buying an additional 44,631 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,778,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.