Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

APWC stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

