AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 227.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,624 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMK opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.11. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

