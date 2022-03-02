Assura (LON:AGR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.17) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.03) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 83 ($1.11).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 61.55 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.81. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.08).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

