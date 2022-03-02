Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARGGY opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.