AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £100 ($134.17) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($140.88) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £115 ($154.30) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a £100 ($134.17) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,690 ($130.01).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 9,260 ($124.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,635.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,636.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1,565.08. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($90.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($127.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.95) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

