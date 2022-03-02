Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 17835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In other news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 677,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 456,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,509,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $902.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

