Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Athlon Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Athlon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1,279.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,282 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,157,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 320,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 527,928 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.