Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $839,647.11

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $839,647.11 and approximately $154,061.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.90 or 0.06700500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,254.59 or 1.00249477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

