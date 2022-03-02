Atria Investments LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

