Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded to Buy at Benchmark

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATHM. Citigroup cut their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $31.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. Autohome has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.20.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Autohome by 93.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Autohome by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,680 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Autohome by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Autohome by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.