Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $92.05

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.05, but opened at $86.95. Autoliv shares last traded at $87.91, with a volume of 3,438 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.56.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

