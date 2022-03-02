AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $25.59 Per Share

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $25.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $30.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.25. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $26.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $107.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $103.63 to $111.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $119.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $114.08 to $126.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.17.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,817.06 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,145.16 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,976.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,830.72. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 2.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AutoZone by 51.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $5,371,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AutoZone by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 88.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

