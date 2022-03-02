Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $279,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.