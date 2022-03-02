Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avista were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,381 shares of company stock worth $630,189 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Avista Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.