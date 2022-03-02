Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $632,580. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACLS stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.53. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

