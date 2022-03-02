Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,957. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

