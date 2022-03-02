Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZYO opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, insider Thomas Englese bought 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 412,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating ) by 370.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

AZYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

