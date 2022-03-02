Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) were up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 2,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.