Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) were up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 2,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
