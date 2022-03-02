B. Riley Comments on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,984,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after buying an additional 780,218 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after buying an additional 410,086 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

