BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BCCMY opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. BAIC Motor has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Get BAIC Motor alerts:

About BAIC Motor (Get Rating)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.