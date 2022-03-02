Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Announces $0.33 Dividend

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.
Shares of BSPA stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballston Spa Bancorp (BSPA)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.