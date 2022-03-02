Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Announces $0.33 Dividend

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSPA traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

