Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Announces $0.33 Dividend

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BSPA traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $60.00.
