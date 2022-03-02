Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 174,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,771,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 729,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,634,000 after buying an additional 119,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

