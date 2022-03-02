Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 153,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First American Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,873,000 after buying an additional 107,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,032,000 after buying an additional 30,659 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in First American Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after buying an additional 184,045 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in First American Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,848,000 after buying an additional 68,333 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 137,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

FAF opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

