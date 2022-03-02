Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 988.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.32%.

In other news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

