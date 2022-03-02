Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,730,000 after acquiring an additional 501,397 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,982,000 after acquiring an additional 102,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $188.07.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

