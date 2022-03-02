Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 227,359 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 2,803.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 53.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,049 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.4% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.84. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

